Elections commission warns of incorrect voting mailer

MADISON — Wisconsin election officials are warning voters to beware of absentee voting mailers with incorrect information.

State Elections Commission officials said Thursday that they’ve been getting questions about a mailer from the Center for Voter Information, which is connected to the nonprofit Voter Participation Center in Washington, D.C.

The mailers include absentee ballot applications and pre-paid envelopes to mail them back to municipal clerks. WEC officials say some mailers have the wrong address for the clerks and the back of the application contains confusing information about deadlines for requesting absentee ballots.

Asked if the center could face charges or sanctions WEC spokesman Reid Magney said the mistakes aren’t malicious.

A message left at the center wasn’t immediately returned.