Engineers design spacecraft to take humans to moon and beyond

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Lockheed Martin engineers in Colorado have designed a new spacecraft to take humans back to the moon and beyond. Plans for the Lunar Gateway were unveiled at a conference in Germany on Wednesday.

The spacecraft can fly a crew of four to the moon’s orbit and then send them down to the surface in a lander.

A key part of the design is that the spacecraft is reusable.

Astronauts would be able to travel to and from the surface of the moon multiple times and refuel the spacecraft in the moon’s orbit.

The hope is the design can be applied to future missions to Mars, as well.