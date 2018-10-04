Flash flood watch for Dodge, Jefferson counties 7 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday

DODGE COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Dodge and Jefferson counties from 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5 through 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.

According to the NWS, heavy rainfall, with one to two inches of rain, is possible Friday night into Saturday morning, and that rain, on top of already saturated soil will bring the potential for dangerous flash flooding.

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, we’ll see increasing clouds Thursday night with rain showers by Friday morning, and a chance for rain and T-storms throughout the weekend — but there should also be some dry time.

