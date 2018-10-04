× Free beer! Milwaukee’s Miller, Denver’s Coors set wager ahead of NLDS ⚾🍻

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Miller Brewing Company and Denver’s Coors Brewing Company have set a friendly wager as the Brewers and Rockies face off in the NLDS.

According to a news release, whichever brewery’s team reigns supreme following the first round of the playoffs, the losing brewery will pick up the tab, buying a round at participating bars across the winner’s city Friday, Oct. 12 before the second round of playoffs.

Young right-hander Brandon Woodruff not only made the Milwaukee Brewers’ playoff roster, but he was set to start in Thursday’s first game of the National League Division Series against the Colorado Rockies.

The Brewers’ playoff roster announced before the series opener on Thursday features an 11-man pitching staff that includes rookie right-handers Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta. Like Woodruff, they are promising starters who have been pitching out of the bullpen.

Woodruff leads off what manager Craig Counsell called a bullpen day on Thursday against the Rockies, who are starting right-hander Antonio Senzatela (6-6, 4.38 ERA).

Woodruff is 3-0 with a 3.61 ERA in 19 games this year with four starts. The 25-year-old has pitched exclusively in relief after Sept. 1, going 1-0 with a 0.73 ERA over 12 1/3 innings in seven appearances.

“He’s just throwing the ball really well, and two, I think he has the potential to do a little more than a reliever, maybe,” Counsell said.

One of Woodruff’s four starts came at Colorado, when he allowed seven runs on nine hits in three innings on May 11. The Brewers still won 11-10.

Jhoulys Chacin (15-8, 3.50), the Brewers’ best starter this year, is scheduled to take the hill in Game 2 on Friday, when he will be opposed by Colorado’s Tyler Anderson (7-9, 4.55).