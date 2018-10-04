Game on: Fans flock to Milwaukee bars to cheer on the Brewers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The bars are packed in Milwaukee as the Brewers take on the Colorado Rockies in the playoffs. With the first pitch at 4:07 p.m., some fans ducked out of work early on Thursday, Oct. 4.

Throughout the city events took place allowing fans to tune into the game.

At Turner Hall, they synced the radio broadcast to a big screen so fans can listen to Bob Uecker call the playoff game and watch it.

At Kelly's Bleachers on Bluemound Road, a more traditional gathering.

Fans are optimistic for a big win.

"I'm excited, we're going to go all the way," said a fan.

There have been specials and giveaways at the events but fans will trade all of those in for a win in game one.