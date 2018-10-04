Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 17-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing girl, 17-year-old Oshay Norman.

Norman was last seen near 47th and Burleigh on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

She was last seen wearing a black tee-shirt with a white peace sign in the front, blue jeans, black socks, gold sandals, carrying a gold purse with a letter”G” on the side.

Norman is described as 5’03”, 117 pounds, with has shoulder-length braids.

According to the family the Norman is incapable of caring for herself, and does not know how to accommodate for the basic needs.