MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to find an accused burglary suspect.

Police say 19-year-old Gerald T. Hall is connected to a residential burglary and vehicle theft in the Downer Woods neighborhood in Milwaukee.

Officials describe Hall as a male, black, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360.