'Tell them your concerns:' Aldermen announce 'proactive, intensive' MPD beat patrol initiative

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee aldermen on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 4 announced a new “highly visible and intensive” Milwaukee Police Department beat patrol initiative on Milwaukee’s near south side.

Alderman Bob Donovan and Alderman Jose Perez were joined by MPD Captain Alex Ramirez for the announcement.

Alderman Donovan said this initiative will begin on Oct. 7, and it’ll involve as many as 17 near south side neighborhood in Milwaukee Police Department’s District 2.

“Every meeting I’ve attended regarding public safety during the past 18 years has included the topic of beat patrol officers and how effective they are in maintaining order in our neighborhoods. This initiative is something I’ve been clamoring for for many years, and I am quite pleased that it will be moving forward in just a few days,” said Alderman Donovan in a news release.

“A huge benefit I’m seeing in this initiative is that it will help to improve police-community relations — something much needed at this time — as officers will be walking and biking neighborhood beats and talking directly with residents and business owners,” said Alderman Perez in the release.

As part of the initiative it is also hoped that officers can attend church and school events to meet church members, parents and students, Alderman Donovan said.