2 men shoplift with 3 children, baby carrier in tow

MOLINE, Ill. — Two men were seen leading three children, a baby carrier and carts of stolen merchandise out of a Walmart in Moline, Illinois.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities reports two black men in their mid to late 30s were walking out of a Walmart on Sept. 29 when store security confronted them. The men had three children, all of whom appeared to be younger than four years old. One of the men also had a covered baby carrier on his cart.

The men refused to cooperate with store security, according to the report. One man pulled the children into a 2018 Toyota Camry rental car by the arms. The other “tossed the carrier in the back seat.”

None of the children were secured. They then left the store.

The baby carrier was covered, but store security said they think baby clothes were stashed under the cover.

The report says anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submitting a Web Tip. Tippers could receive up to $1,000 in rewards.