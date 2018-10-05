× ‘A quick turnaround:’ Fans, grounds crew work get ready for Game 2 of NLDS on and off the field

MILWAUKEE — Inside and outside of the park — final preps were underway early Friday morning, Oct. 5 before the Milwaukee Brewers took on the Colorado Rockies.

Like any baseball stadium, Miller park is no stranger to home stands.

“Now these games are a lot bigger and a lot more important clearly,” said Steve Ethier, Senior Vice President of stadium operations.

The grounds crew were out before the sun came up on Friday.

“A long game and a quick turnaround,” said Ethier.

Putting a little extra care into the field for Game two of the National League Division Series.

“So they’re going to work the in-field and the clay around the infield to keep the base paths and edges of the field safe for our players and visiting players,” said Ethier.

Outside, the rain didn’t keep die-hard fans, like Dave Garcia away.

“I’m just ecstatic they’re in the playoffs and playing the Rockies, I’m from Colorado. I was born in Colorado, but I’m a Brewers fan,” said Garcia.

He was in line at the ticket office by 9 a.m.

“There are tickets available, but they don’t know when, where or why they’ll sell them,” said Garcia.

He tells us he even passed on the first ticket that was released for a fellow fan.

“Because he was a nice guy, nice old man. He loves the Brewers, he’s from out-of-state,” said Garcia.

While Garcia was prepared to wait this one out — he didn’t have to.

“‘Til the game starts, I’ll be here,” said Garcia.

Within an hour, Garcia had his hands on his very own golden ticket.

We’re told only a handful of single game tickets were released Friday. Certainly a score for that fan — as Friday’s game was sold out!