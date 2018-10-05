× Brewers likely turning to Wade Miley to start Game 3 of NLDS against Rockies

MILWAUKEE — Brewers manager Craig Counsell says left-hander Wade Miley will likely start Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Colorado Rockies.

But with Miley also available out of the bullpen for Game 2, Counsell says it’s possible Milwaukee might turn to another starter Sunday in Denver.

The Brewers won the opener 3-2 in 10 innings.

Miley signed as a free agent with the Brewers in the offseason. He was one of the team’s most consistent pitchers, going 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts.

He was 3-0 with a 3.52 ERA in five September starts, though he has not pitched passed the fifth inning in his last four appearances.

Colorado manager Bud Black has said Kyle Freeland or German Marquez may start Game 3.