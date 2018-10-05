‘Couldn’t miss it:’ Brewers fans from near and far revel in playoff excitement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The rain showers seemed to stop just in time for Brewers fans to tailgate outside Miller Park on Friday, Oct. 5. Game 2 of the NLDS series with the Colorado Rockies is underway.

It was Toronto who built the first retractable roof for a baseball stadium in 1989. Miller Park came around in 2001, and Friday they needed it!

The last Brewers post-season series win came seven years ago.

For Megan Westling, who grew up in Glendale, that meant this was a game she could not miss. She now lives in Minneapolis, but she jumped in the car with her boyfriend, drove five-and-a-half hours and joined some family members.

"We couldn't miss it. It's been since 2011 so yeah it's been a long time you never know when it's going to happen again so you have to capitalize on that and make it happen," Westling said.

The Brewers are looking for a win in Game 2 against the Rockies.