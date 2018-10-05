Grebe’s is baking special cookies for the Brewers playoff run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Grebe's Bakery -- where they're making special cookies for the Brewers playoff run.

About Grebe's Bakery (website)

Grebe's Bakery was born in Irene Grebe's home kitchen as a way to make ends meet when her husband, Walter, a musician, became partially paralyzed and could no longer perform with his band on their popular WTMJ radio show. Great Grandma Irene started baking and selling her delicious butterhorns to the local PTA, and thanks to overwhelming popularity, the family was able to open several retail bakery & deli outlets (at one time, as many as 16 total stores!)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video