Grebe’s is baking special cookies for the Brewers playoff run

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Grebe's Bakery -- where they're making special cookies for the Brewers playoff run.
About Grebe's Bakery (website)
Grebe's Bakery was born in Irene Grebe's home kitchen as a way to make ends meet when her husband, Walter, a musician, became partially paralyzed and could no longer perform with his band on their popular WTMJ radio show. Great Grandma Irene started baking and selling her delicious butterhorns to the local PTA, and thanks to overwhelming popularity, the family was able to open several retail bakery & deli outlets (at one time, as many as 16 total stores!)
Grandpa Walter James “Jim Sr.” Grebe took over operations in the 1950s. A man of great vision, he began selling Grebe’s products at wholesale to supermarkets throughout the area. In the 1980s, Jim Sr. broadened Grebe’s wholesale line to include convenience stores such as SuperAmerica and White Hen Pantry, and took over servicing additional customers when both Meurer’s and Kohl’s bakeries closed. Jim Sr. soon expanded further into a partnership with Ashland Oil, founded and operated Country Maid salad company and SuperMom’s in the Twin Cities, operated a distributorship for the Borden Dairy Co., and even offered a private catering company which serviced school, hospital, and manufacturing cafeterias, as well as banquet halls.