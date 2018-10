× MPD officer transported to hospital after crash involving squad near 27th and Barnard

MILWAUKEE — A community service officer with the Milwaukee Police Department was transported to the hospital following a crash involving a squad near 27th and Barnard.

The crash happened Friday, Oct. 5 shortly before 8 p.m.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the community service officer was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.