Overnight full closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Posted 8:01 am, October 5, 2018, by , Updated at 08:02AM, October 5, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-41/894 Project and surrounding projects
Friday, October 5 -Monday, October 8

  • Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for pavement marking - 10 p.m. - 8 a.m.
  • Overnight Full Closure I-43/894 West at 76th Street for high friction surface treatment and pavement marking - 10 p.m. - 8 a.m.
  • Overnight Full Closure I-43 North at Layton Avenue for high friction surface treatment and pavement marking - 10 p.m. - 8 a.m.
  • *Note Saturday and Sunday openings are 8 a.m.

Tuesday, October 9- Thursday, October 11

  • Overnight Full Closure I-43/894 West at 76th Street for high friction surface treatment and pavement marking - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
  • Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for high friction surface treatment - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
  • Overnight Full Closure I-43 North at Layton Avenue for high friction surface treatment and pavement marking - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
  • Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at WIS 100 for sign structure installation - 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.