Overnight full closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
I-41/894 Project and surrounding projects
Friday, October 5 -Monday, October 8
- Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for pavement marking - 10 p.m. - 8 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-43/894 West at 76th Street for high friction surface treatment and pavement marking - 10 p.m. - 8 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-43 North at Layton Avenue for high friction surface treatment and pavement marking - 10 p.m. - 8 a.m.
- *Note Saturday and Sunday openings are 8 a.m.
Tuesday, October 9- Thursday, October 11
- Overnight Full Closure I-43/894 West at 76th Street for high friction surface treatment and pavement marking - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 South at National Avenue for high friction surface treatment - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-43 North at Layton Avenue for high friction surface treatment and pavement marking - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at WIS 100 for sign structure installation - 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.