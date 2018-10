Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Pet owners took some of their animals to get blessed Thursday, Oct. 4.

St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care hosted a "Blessing of the Animals" Thursday where animals of all types and sizes were brought in.

Bishop Jim Schuerman from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee led the blessing as a celebration of "The Feast of St. Francis of Assisi" -- the patron saint of animals.