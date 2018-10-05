Police: Man arrested after scalding 3-year-old’s feet

PHOENIX — A man was arrested after reportedly scalding a 3-year-old’s feet so severely that they required surgery.

Phoenix police report that Wednesday morning they arrested 24-year-old Dashawn Lewis Johnson for child abuse.

On September 19, the victim’s mother took the child to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for pain and blistering on the top of both feet.

Doctors diagnosed the victim with second-degree burns and sent him to the Maricopa County Burn Center where he underwent several skin graft surgeries.

When the victim arrived at the hospital, he allegedly referred to being struck with a belt and Johnson turning on the hot water.

Police say on September 18, Johnson was watching the 3-year-old and another child at his apartment near 36th Street and Baseline Road.

Johnson reportedly told police that he bathed the victim and the water was hot, but he then lowered the temperature.

However, the other child allegedly told police that he listened to the victim being struck with a belt and the water coming on. He then reportedly heard the victim scream.

The child also told police that the victim’s feet were “red and injured.”

Johnson’s next court appearance is October 10th.