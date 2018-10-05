Police seek 47-year-old Ashland man with ties to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered man. Officials say 47-year-old Raymond “Boom Boom” Ocasio of Ashland, has ties to the Milwaukee area.

According to the Ashland Police Department, Ocasio was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 23 leaving an Ashland residence in a gray, 2013 Honda Civic with Wisconsin plates ABU7748.

Cellphone records show Ocasio’s two mobile phones were shut off on Sept. 23 — and last used in Ashland.

Police say Ocasio has family in the Milwaukee area.

Ocasio’s wife says this is “very concerning behavior” and it’s not like anything her husband has done in the past. She stated Ocasio had prior ties with the Spanish Cobras gang in the Milwaukee area.

Ocasio is described as a male, Hispanic, standing 5’7″ tall, weighing 300 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair. Ocasio is also missing the lower part of his right ear.

Anyone with information on Ocasio’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department at 715-682-7023.