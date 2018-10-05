Teams looking to get that statement win in Week 8 of the HS Blitz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Week 8 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. That means there is only one more week of the regular season in high school football in Wisconsin. Our Game of the Week was the battle of contenders in the Southeast Conference, Franklin hosting Racine Horlick. Franklin was able to stay undefeated with the 48 to 13 win. To see those highlights and all the games this week, click on the videos.

Homestead vs Hartford

Homestead looking to hold on to the top spot in the North Shore Conference at Hartford. Orioles homecoming, but it's the Highlanders leading 17-0 at halftime and looking for more with trickery, Emory Weeden on the fake field goal connecting with Garrett Wilson for the touchdown, 24-0. Hartford responds with Jacob Frantl airing it out to Joe Kasprzk, for 42 yards and the score. But Homestead and Coach Keel keeping an even keel, Weeden hooking up with Howie Newbauer for an 18 yard touchdown. Homestead takes this one 33 to 7.

Whitefish Bay vs Cedarburg

Whitefish Bay trying to even their record at Cedarburg. The Blue Dukes get on the board quickly, Drew Garcia running it in for the touchdown. Weather maybe a factor here as Cedarburg's long snapper makes a bad snap, but Wyatt Hart stays with it and gets the punt away. Bay responds with another score, Garcia again taking one in from 11 yards out for a 14-0 lead. Whitefish Bay wins this one 41 to 16.

Waupun vs Kewaskum

The East Central Conference has been a tough ride for Kewauskum and Waupan as the two meet up at Kewauskum. Indians Lucas Christenson picks up 15 yards. And then he finishes off the drive with a 1 yard run. The Indians run the spread for the 2 point conversion, Dylan Maechtle taking the pitch. Waupun with a little trickery on offense pulls off the hook and ladder with the nice gain, but Kewaskum forces the fumble and recovery. Kewaskum wins 45 to 7.

Milwaukee South vs Milwaukee Reagan

Milwaukee Reagan trying to remain unbeaten in the City Blackbourn Division hosting South. Max Gulland capping off Reagan's opening drive with the 11 yard touchdown and an 8-0 lead. South airing it out in response, 38 yards on this play. And it continues a little later as they finish their drive with a 31 yard touchdown pass, but they trail 8-6 after missing the point after attempt. Reagan is undefeated in conference with a 52 to 12 win.

Milwaukee Vincent vs Milwaukee Marshall

The City Conference has an Interdivisional match up with Vincent taking on Marshall. Davanny Hamil hitting Breon Hurt on the slant for an 11 yard score. Vincent leads 14-8 in the 2nd quarter. Marshall answers late in the half with a quick pass for a score, tying the game after a 2 point conversion. Marshall wins this one 30 to 14.