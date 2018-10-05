Warrant for arrest: US Marshals seek Robert Ramczyk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals are searching for 19-year-old Robert Ramczyk of Milwaukee. A warrant is out for this arrest.

"Robert is wanted for first degree recklessly endangering safety by the Milwaukee Police Department, also by the U.S. Marshal Service for an alleged shooting that happened on March 10th,” the Marshal on the case said.

According to prosecutors, the iconic Mitchell Park Domes became the spot Ramczyk and group of associates decided to "fight" with a rival group. Witnesses told police the 19-year-old opened the door of the vehicle he was in and fired 4 shots towards the vehicle with the other group inside. A female passenger was shot in the face.

"The victim is very lucky and fortunate that she survived," the agent said.

Ramczyk is described as being 6'2" tall, 175 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was near 31st and National on Milwaukee's south side. Officials say he has connections stretching from Cudahy to the Wisconsin Dells -- and he has been on the run for months.

The U.S. Marshals are now asking the community for information on Ramczyk's whereabouts.

"If Robert is watching, the best thing he could do is turn himself in," the agent said.

If you have information that could help U.S. Marshals locate Ramczyk, you are urged to call 414-297-3707.