Waukesha South HS principal resigns amid child neglect charges

WAUKESHA — Ryan Galante has resigned as principal of Waukesha South High School after investigators say he neglected his own children. The School District of Waukesha announced Friday, Oct. 5 they’ve honored his request.

Galante, 34, of Waukesha faces two misdemeanor counts of child neglect. The district attorney said Galante’s heavy drinking contributed to an injury to his newborn and rendered him incapable of caring for his older child should an emergency have happened while they were home alone.

Prosecutors say on Christmas Eve, Galante fractured his 5-week-old daughter’s leg. Galante says it was an accident, it happened when he grabbed the child’s leg to keep her from falling.

Galante did not provide a letter of resignation.