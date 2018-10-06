10 down, 2 to go: George Webb prepares for hamburger giveaway as part of ’12 in a row’ prediction 🍔

MILWAUKEE — If you haven’t noticed, the Milwaukee Brewers are doing great with a 10-game winning streak going as they head into Game Three of the National League Division Series against the Colordo Rockies.

And that has George Webb warming up for the second-ever, hamburger giveaway as part of its famous “12 in a Row” prediction — which means free hamburgers for hungry, hometown fans!

“It’s been an exciting year for baseball in Milwaukee and we’ve enjoyed cheering on the team alongside our customers,” said Ryan Stamm, vice president of George Webb Restaurants. “We want nothing more than to see them finish this series with a sweep. Our grill is ready!”

The “12 in a Row” promotion unofficially began in the 1940s, then was formalized in 1965 when owners painted the prediction on restaurant walls and advertised in local papers. As legend goes, George Webb boldly stated that once the hometown team won 12 games in a row, he would serve free hamburgers.

Sure enough, in 1987, the Crew stormed out of the gates for 13 straight wins, and as a result, George Webb handed out almost 170,000 free hamburgers and celebrated alongside thousands of hungry fans.