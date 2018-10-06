‘A wonderful feeling:’ Harley riders come together for man who lost limbs from dog lick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLINGER -- A West Bend man remains positive despite having a life-altering loss and the community is helping him push through.

"He's been so inspiring to everybody he is our super G," said Jon Stein, benefit organizer.

Greg Manteufel has been fighting a rare battle.

"99 percent of us will never have this happen to us," said Tracy Arnold, benefit organizer.

The 48-year-old lost limbs and part of his nose after contracting bacteria found in dog saliva.

"I was shocked. I couldn't believe it," said Stein.

A lick from his pooch changed his life dramatically.

"It's sad, that's why I think a lot of people are out here to help," said Arnold.

After undergoing several surgeries, his wife Dawn said he's courageously looking ahead to the next steps in his recovery.

"He is looking to get pretty good prosthetics so he can first walk again," said Dawn Manteufel. "I believe his next goal is to drive."

Yearning to hit the open road, Greg is also a huge motorcycle enthusiast.

"He loves Harley, loves the community," said Stein.

Riders gathered for a benefit to help raise funds to help his journey. Hundreds of people gave tokens of support and left messages of love before preparing a trip in his honor.

"Do whatever we can to keep him as positive as possible and keep on living," said Michael Manteufel, Greg's son.

Leading the pack was his son Michael Manteufel -- riding on Greg's bike.

"It'll be an experience," said Michael.

Reaching out to his dad who wasn't able to attend physically. Everyone was full of emotion as they rolled out to help him roll on.

"It takes my breath away," said Dawn. "It's just a wonderful feeling to know so many people are backing us and helping us it's just great."

If you would like to make a donation, CLICK HERE.