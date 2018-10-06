× Body of Janesville man found in water near Racine Yacht Club

RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the water near the Racine Yacht Club Saturday morning, Oct. 6, where a body was found.

Officials got the call about a non-responsive person in the water at 8:30 a.m. The Racine Fire/Rescue, Racine Police, and Racine County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

Authorities confirmed an 80-year-old man’s body was extracted from the water. According to the Racine Sheriff’s Office, the deceased was a resident of Janesville and a slip holder at the Racine Yacht Club.

No foul play is suspected at this time.