Dozens strut their stuff for those battling cancer in annual Sista Strut walk

MILWAUKEE -- It's more than a walk -- it's a movement. The Sista Strut is taking strides to fight breast cancer on Saturday, Oct. 6. Evan Peterson joined Wake Up live from Estabrook Park with more.

About Sista Strut (website)

Join us for a phenomenal FREE event: V100.7 Cracker Barrel Sista Strut on Saturday, October 6 at Estabrook Park!

This is no ordinary walk -- we STRUT! STRUT: To walk with swagger; to provide structure and remind the world of our importance!

Saturday, October 6 – Estabrook Park Beer Garden in Milwaukee

(between Capitol & Hampton on the west side of Estabrook Parkway)

Parking is available in front of our area. Please do not park on the grass, and you can only park on the WEST side of Estabrook Parkway. Please be aware that Milwaukee County Parks may charge $5 for parking in various areas of Estabrook Park. Please be sure to have cash on you!

This event is FREE! There is no need to register; just show up the day of the event by yourself or with a team!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sista Strut Walk starts at 9am

Opening Ceremonies: 8:45am

Stop by the American Cancer Society tent before or after you strut to make a donation and get your OFFICIAL Sista Strut 2018 t-shirt while sizes and supplies last!

We STRUT with our heads held high for Sistas who are in the battle, those who have fought, and those who have won! It's more than a walk; it's a movement to save the lives of our Sistas.

Breast Cancer statistics for Milwaukee women of color are staggering. The V100.7 Sista Strut unites the community and raises awareness about the disease and early detection. We'll talk about the resources available and what to do if breast cancer is detected with the hope of ultimately finding the cure. The V100.7 Sista Strut is a walk celebrating breast cancer survivors and honoring the memory of those we've lost. It's a promise to inform, educate, and support breast cancer awareness in the Milwaukee area during October (Breast Cancer Awareness month). Join us!

V100.7 also welcomes our special guest Mary Stoker Smith from FOX 6!



There will also be free clinical breast exams on-site!