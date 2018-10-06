× FOX6 Coats for Kids is coming this November

MILWAUKEE — We’re getting ready and gearing up for the 2018 Coats for Kids campaign!

This year the collection dates will be November 12 – December 9. As you know, the winters around here can be brutal and it’s vital to make sure that kids in our community have good, warm winter coats to protect them. Unfortunately, the need for coats is as great as ever. So we’re hopeful that you’ll join us once again in our mission to keep kids warm, one coat at a time.

The finishing touches are being put on the 2018 Coats for Kids Drive Packet and if you email us at coatsforkids@fox6now.com, you’ll be among the first to receive the complete details of the 2018 campaign in just a couple of weeks.

Thank you for your continued support of FOX6 Coats for Kids!