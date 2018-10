× Milwaukee police search for known suspect after man shot, injured in fight

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are actively investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning, Oct. 6.

It took place at around 2 a.m. near Weils and Center.

According to police, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot after getting into a physical fight with a known suspect. The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

MPD is seeking the known suspect.