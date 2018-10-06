Milwuakee’s Columbia Playfield park is getting a makeover

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee park is soon going to be getting a big makeover.
“Columbia Playfield,” located near 14th and Chambers, is going to be totally transformed in the coming months by Milwaukee Public Schools and Milwaukee Recreation.
There will be a track, two full basketball courts, a half-court, and a splash pad.
Work at the park is expected to be done summer of 2019. CLICK HERE to have a look at the plans.
Several other parks are also getting worked on.
