Out of the Darkness Walk makes big strides to raise money for suicide prevention

MILWAUKEE -- In its 11th year, the Milwaukee Out of the Darkness walk has been the signature fundraising campaign for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Gena and Riggs join Wake Up Saturday morning, Oct. 6 with more on how you can get involved.
About Out of the Darkness walk (website)
When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Walks, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.
Thanks to Walkers and Donors like you, AFSP has been able to set a goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20% by 2025.