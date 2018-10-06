× Police: 11-year-old boy faces animal cruelty charges

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police say they have arrested an 11-year-old boy on an animal cruelty charge.

They say earlier this week he repeatedly threw a cat into the air and allowed it to land on the ground. They also say a neighbor videotaped the incident.

Police said they interviewed the child Thursday and the child was upset because the cat left feces in his bedroom.

Police took a bird and two cats from the child’s home.

One of the cats, a male named Ray, had a soft tissue injury to his tail, police said.

Police took the child to the Juvenile Assessment Center following his arrest.