Police: Man shot, injured near 62nd and Silver Spring during armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday, Oct. 5.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. near 62nd and Silver Spring.

According to police, the victim was approached by an unknown suspect who displayed a gun and announced a robbery. The victim, a 31-year-old man, was then shot during the robbery.

A friend took the victim to the hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police continue to search for a suspect and the investigation is ongoing.