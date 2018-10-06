× Sobelman’s Pub & Grill offering free burgers after Brewers won 10 games in a row

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are on a hot streak right now — winning 10 games in a row. And to celebrate, Sobelman’s Pub and Grill is offering free burgers!

After the Brewers beat the Rockies in Game Two of the National League Division Series on Friday, Oct. 5, the restaurant shared the big news!

The restaurant promised the deal back in 2014, and so they shared a few rules that were established back then.

DINE IN ONLY One single patty burger per person No other discounts or promotions Parties limited to four guests No reservations

The free burgers will be offered on Monday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Original Sobelman’s Pub & Grill on St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee.