‘Tis the season for cider: A taste of the new market Door County is breaking into

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Fall in Door County is known for it's beautiful, seasonal colors and now the county has a new export just in time for fall! Joining Wake Up from the Door County Visitor Bureau is Jon Jarosh.

About Door County's new export: cider

Cider is Door County’s newest fall export

Nationally, hard ciders are one of the hottest alcoholic beverages on the market, gaining share as fast (or faster) than craft beer. The number of drinkers who name cider as their beverage of choice is 4x larger than a decade ago. Baby boomers and Millennials each drink about 1/3 of the cider consumed, with men and women drinking about the same.



The number of cider producers in the U.S. has doubled in the last four years There are now sixteen varieties of cider produced at 3 cideries



Door County’s three cideries are extremely popular with visitors, particularly during fall when apple orchards are ripe for picking and harvest festivals take place every weekend.

The fall festivals are an ideal time to visit Door County and try all of the seasonal beverages, as well as tasty eats. We are right in the thick of fall festival season with festivals every weekend!

Upcoming festivals include: Fall Fun Fest & Cider Pressing Party, Washington Island (October 6-7) Pumpkin Patch Festival, Egg Harbor (October 6-7) Sister Bay Fall Fest (October 12-14) Door County Fall 50 Ultra-Marathon (October 20) Jack O’ Lantern Days, Fish Creek (October 26-27)



Fall colors fill our 300 miles of shoreline, which are dotted with 11 historic lighthouses and 53 public beaches – even its own island!