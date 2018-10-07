MILWAUKEE -- Acupuncture! An alternative to opioids? See the way a local hospital is using it in the emergency room. It's a Dose of Reality, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 10.
Acupuncture in the emergency room?!
-
Man killed by rare sea snake bite off coast of Australia
-
Every week, this woman nearly dies before she can get medical treatment
-
Man linked to reality TV star Bethenny Frankel found dead
-
Family says common household item nearly killed their dog
-
Two Bit Circus: Food, drinks and games with a high tech twist
-
-
Teen dies after 5-story fall from NYC fire escape
-
Kim Kardashian West sues former guard over Paris robbery
-
1 in custody after as many as 60 people overdosed in New Haven Green near Yale in Connecticut
-
Milwaukee Health Department: 8 probable cases of severe bleeding linked to K2 in 2 weeks
-
There could be an EpiPen shortage in January
-
-
With daily low-dose aspirin use, risks may outweigh benefits, new research says
-
‘So excited:’ New library, apartment building to open in 2019 at 76th and Good Hope
-
Hurricane Florence starts flooding parts of the Carolinas