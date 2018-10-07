× Kenosha woman arrested for 1st OWI offense after rollover crash in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A 33-year-old Kenosha woman was arrested early Sunday morning, Oct. 7 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated — her first offense.

It happened just before 2 a.m. near Spring Street and South Colony Avenue in the Town of Yorkville.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle had entered the roundabout at the intersection going in the wrong direction at a high rate of speed. The car ended up going into a nearby ditch, striking a guide wire for a WE Energies utility pole and then flipping over.

The lone driver received minor injuries in the crash and was arrested for OWI 1st offense. Speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office also arrested a 34-year-old Town of Raymond man, a 42-year-old Union Grove man, and a 29-year-old Racine woman — all for OWI 1st offense in separate traffic stops early Sunday morning.