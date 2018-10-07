Milwaukee Brewers players, fans arrive in Colorado for Game 3 of NLDS against the Rockies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. -- The Milwaukee Brewers postseason push continues as they head to Colorado to take on the Rockies Sunday afternoon, Oct. 7.

The Brewers are looking to stay red-hot and make a little piece of team history in the process.

They've won 10 games in a row, including the first two of the National League Division Series. A 11th straight win Sunday afternoon would give them the first sweep in the Brewers' limited postseason history.

While they will be in hostile territory Sunday, plenty of Brewers fans on a flight out to Colorado Saturday night, Oct. 6 are ready to cheer on their crew, including a few folks with more rooting interest than most.

At least three fathers of players were on the flight with the FOX6 team, including Wendell Miley -- the father of Game Three starter: Wade Miley.

Miley is in his eighth year with his fifth different team, and Sunday's start represents a career milestone — his first appearance in the postseason.

"This is awesome. This is what you dream for," said Wendall." You know you just wait forever to see him to get the opportunity to pitch in a playoff game. It's been seven years playing and his first playoffs so I'm tickled to death to see it happen."

Miley hopes to continue the roll of Milwaukee pitchers who have dominated the series so far — holding a potent Rockies lineup to just two runs in 19 innings.

One thing these teams share are passionate fan bases. The Rockies and Brewers were seventh and 10th in attendance this year, respectively, despite Milwaukee being baseball's smallest market.

Denver is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. -- meaning plenty of transplants and lots of Wisconsin flavor.

On Saturday night, FOX6 met Tim Doherty — a Milwaukee native who's been in the restaurant business his whole life, running bars on Water Street before moving to Denver about 25 years ago.

He has a number of popular breakfast places around town but in June, he opened a spot that's pure Wisconsin: the Shanty Supper Club, just a mile or two from Coors Field. He said he always wanted to bring this concept and some Midwest comfort food to the Mile High City.

"The Friday fish fry, we have walleye everyday. It's flown in every other day from Wisconsin. And it's quite a big seller," said Doherty. "They love the walleye out here and you'll find a lot of Midwest people they are starting to find me. We do Packer brunch on Sundays and that's starting to catch on. So we use good ol' Wolskies bacon and keep it as Wisconsin as I possibly can."

The Brewers are not taking anything for granted going into Game Three. They know the history as well. Since Major League Baseball went to the Wild Card format back in 1995, seven teams have come back from down 0-2 in the series. So while the Brewers are in the driver's seat, they are not taking their foot off the gas pedal.

"It's not over until it's over," said Travis Shaw, Brewers infielder. "I've seen it happen many times. There is still a lot of work to be done. They play well at home and they have their two best pitchers going in the next two games so we still have a lot of work in front of us."

"There's a great team over there, they have a great ball club. And we can't let up, we can't give them any room," said Mike Moustakas, Brewers baseman. "In playoff baseball -- anything can happen so we got to go out there and keep pressing, keep pushing the gas pedal."