× Only on FOX6: Packers square off against Detroit Lions at Ford Field; Lions lead 14-0

DETROIT, Mich. — The Green Bay Packers are in Michigan to take on the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 7. Kick off is at noon only on FOX6.

The following Green Bay Packers players have been declared inactive and will not play in Sunday’s game:

8 QB Tim Boyle

18 WR Randall Cobb

23 CB Jaire Alexander

26 CB Bashaud Breeland

35 S Jermaine Whitehead

70 T/G Alex Light

81 WR Geronimo Allison

According to Packers.com, the Packers are 8-4 at Detroit under Head Coach Mike McCarthy, including wins in two of the last three games.

Green Bay has an 18-6 mark (.750) against the Lions under McCarthy. Of the 18 wins over Detroit, nine have been decided by 10 points or more, including four by more than 20 points. Four of the last six games between the two have a point differential of seven points or less, with Green Bay winning three of those contests.

This is the Packers’ earliest visit to Ford Field since playing at Detroit in Week 3 of 2014.

To start off the game, the Packers won the coin toss and chose to defer.

The Detroit Lions were the first to get on the board with 10:30 remaining the the first quarter. Score is 7-0.

Later in the first quarter, the Detroit Lions scored again with another touchdown and successful field goal. Lions are in the lead 14-0.