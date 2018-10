× Police: 16-year-old boy shot, wounded near 96th and Thurston

MILWAUKEE — A teenager was taken to the hospital from the scene of a shooting near 96th and Thurston Sunday, Oct. 7.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot once and suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

He was taken to the hospital from the scene.

It’s unclear at this point whether any arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing.