× Police: Man shot, seriously injured near 8th and Hadley in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot Sunday morning, Oct. 7.

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. near 8th and Hadley.

According to police, the victim suffered serious gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. MPD continues to seek a suspect and a motive.