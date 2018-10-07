× Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker announces death of his father

MADISON — The Rev. Llewellyn Scott Walker, a retired Baptist preacher and the father of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, has died.

The Republican governor announced in a tweet that his father had died Sunday morning.

Sorry to share that my father Rev. Llewelyn Scott Walker died this morning. Happy to know that he is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/vACSVLQftj — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 7, 2018

My dad and mom went to everything my brother and I were in over the years (and did the same for our kids too) — from sporting events, to band concerts to Scout ceremonies. I will miss him always being there… pic.twitter.com/RGscYVEYzd — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 7, 2018

The death of Walker’s father comes amid a tough re-election campaign for Walker with Democrat Tony Evers.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Llewellyn Walker died following a number of medical issues. As of Saturday evening, the governor tweeted that his father was doing “a bit better” and that his mother was “touched by all of the prayers.”

Dad is doing a bit better tonight. My mother is really touched by all of the prayers. Thank you! — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 7, 2018

Walker had canceled events on Saturday and Sunday to be with his family.

The governor’s campaign did not immediately return telephone calls Sunday.