Walk to Defeat ALS: Patients, families come together to honor those lost to disease

WEST ALLIS -- Walking for an important cause. Sunday morning, Oct. 7, the Walk to Defeat ALS took place at Greenfield Park. Brad Hicks joined Wake Up from West Allis with a preview.

About Walk to Defeat ALS (website)

Our Walk is a FUNdraiser!

Full of heart in the heart of Wisconsin,

The Milwaukee Walk to Defeat ALS (2K) is a special event where ALS patients, families and supporters come together to honor those they've lost to the disease and support those who are currently battling it.

Together, we can create change, but we NEED YOU!

Please encourage your friends and family to join you, walk, fundraise, donate, volunteer, and make a difference.

All proceeds benefit The ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter.

Registration opens at 8:00 a.m.

Walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

To join the conversation, visit vsals.org and use #vsALS on social media.

If you have any questions about registering online, please email Addie addie@alsawi.org, or call (414)831-3993.

Thank you!