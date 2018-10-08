× 4-foot alligator found in Lake Michigan! 🐊

WAUKEGAN — Officials with the City of Waukegan, Illinois on Monday, Oct. 8 announced a four-foot alligator was found in Lake Michigan.

They posted a photo of the gator on Facebook, and said “it’s not every day someone reports a caiman in Lake Michigan — and the report is true.”

Police took a call, which was followed up with video of the alligator slowly swimming in the lake.

Waukegan Police Animal Control and staff from Larsen Marine Service Inc. responded to rescue the alligator — which was then taken to the Wildlife Discovery Center in Lake Forest, Illinois.