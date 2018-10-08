× Brewers offer ‘Wisconsin residents only’ sale of NLCS tickets

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for National League Championship Series (NLCS) games at Miller Park. Now, the team is giving you, Wisconsin residents, a chance to buy your NLCS seats before tickets go on sale to the general public.

Beginning Monday morning at 10 a.m. CDT, Wisconsin residents only will be able to purchase up to four (4) tickets for each NLCS home game at Miller Park. To access this exclusive presale, visit brewers.com/postseason, scroll down to the NLCS Presales tab, and click the green Buy Tickets button under Brewers Insider Presale. There is no password needed to enter the ticketing portal; you will be required to check out with a WI address on your account.

NOTE: Shortly after 10 a.m., the Brewers ticket site was experiencing high volume and posted the following message:

“We are currently experiencing a higher than usual number of fans attempting to purchase tickets. In an effort to be completely fair to all fans we have developed this Virtual Waiting Room, used to randomly allow access to the ticketing system during busy times such as this when all visitors cannot be served simultaneously. You are currently in the pool to be randomly chosen to enter the site to purchase tickets. When we automatically refresh your browser, the system will randomly determine your status in the virtual waiting room. You will either be randomly selected to continue to your ticket purchase or you will remain in the virtual waiting room. “When you are selected you will automatically see a popup which you must click on to enter the site. You will have a very limited amount of time to respond to the popup otherwise you will have to return to the Virtual Waiting Room, so please remain near your computer. Make sure your computer speakers are turned on to hear periodic countdown beeps. Closing your browser and opening a new one will not improve your chances of entering the site; however, you are welcome to return at a later time when the site is not as busy.”

Tickets are available in all regular seating locations, as well as in select premium areas. As during the regular season, postseason tickets are dynamically priced and subject to increase according to demand.

In the event a game does not occur, the full value of any unplayed game tickets (including fees) will be refunded to your credit card within 10 days of the scheduled game.

For the most up-to-date postseason information — including details about postseason parking, potential Tiebreaker games, our refund policy and more — visit brewers.com/postseason.