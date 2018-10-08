Looking for a safe place for your child while they have off of school? Take them to the Y

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the YMCA in Wauwatosa for their School's Out Fun Day!

About YMCA (website)

Looking for a safe place for your child while they have off of school? Bring them to the Y for a fun-filled day with friends! When schools are closed during the school year, we offer full-day childcare from 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM at all five of our branches.

