Looking for a safe place for your child while they have off of school? Take them to the Y

WAUWATOSA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the YMCA in Wauwatosa for their School's Out Fun Day!
About YMCA (website)
Looking for a safe place for your child while they have off of school? Bring them to the Y for a fun-filled day with friends! When schools are closed during the school year, we offer full-day childcare from 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM at all five of our branches.
The School's Out Fun Day program keeps kids busy! Students receive a morning and afternoon snack and participate in a variety of activities, including arts & crafts, swimming (ages vary at each location), group games, gym and outside activities, and much more. Children must bring a healthy, non-perishable lunch, and come dressed for the weather. Children over the age of 6 years are encouraged to bring a swimsuit, towel, and goggles in a labeled backpack.