Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of SE Wisconsin until 10 a.m.
October 8
Posted 5:15 am, October 8, 2018, by Trisha Lavey
Trisha Lavey
,
Updated at 05:16AM, October 8, 2018
Popular
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured following single-vehicle crash near Teutonia and Silver Spring Drive
Man’s vision changes after taking erectile dysfunction drug
Moustakas scores Yelich in 10th, Brewers top Rockies in NLDS opener
Woman run over by train after stranger pushed mother onto tracks: ‘A hero in every sense of the word’
Latest News
October 8, 2018
Crash victim robbed while unconscious in car, neighbor says
Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of SE Wisconsin until 10 a.m.
Hand sanitizer cut back on young children’s sick days more than washing, study says
October 7
Sports
Chacin, Brewers blank Rockies 4-0, take 2-0 lead in NLDS
Sports
Central Division Champs! Brewers beat Cubs 3-1 at Wrigley Field
Sports
Mayor Barrett unveils ‘Our Crew, Our October’ banner at City Hall ⚾
Sports
Braun hits 2 HRs, Brewers beat Tigers to keep pace with Cubs
Sports
Brewers’ success has Milwaukee entrepreneur nodding his head with excitement ⚾
Sports
Brewers host Outlet Sale at Miller Park, deals up to 70% off
Sports
After Brewers’ NLDS victory, some look toward World Series: ‘Nobody can stop them’
Sports
Brewers Team Store at Miller Park open ’round-the-clock through 8 p.m. Tuesday
News
Fan excitement builds — so does the competition — after Brewers Game 1 victory over Rockies
Sports
Youngest brother of Christian Yelich honorably discharged from Marines, coming to Miller Park
Sports
‘It’s fabulous:’ Die-hard fans stand in rain to welcome Brewers home from Wrigley
Sports
MLB releases schedule for NLDS games, Brewers to play early Thursday & Friday
