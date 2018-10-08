× Police: Mother arrested, accused of throwing dinner plate at 2-year-old son

PHOENIX — An Arizona mother has been arrested for allegedly throwing a kitchen plate at her 2-year-old child, hitting him in the head.

Phoenix police said late on Saturday night, Oct. 6, a witness saw 23-year-old Shyanne Shattuck throw a dinner plate at her 2-year-old son. The boy blocked with the plate with his arm, but it still struck him in the head, breaking it.

Shattuck then grabbed the victim and her other children and left the home.

The next day, police and DCS investigators went to her home near 19th and Glendale, where they described the child and his siblings as “dirty.”

Investigators say the victim had “rotted out front teeth” and marks on the back of his legs and insect bites on his lower legs.

They also allegedly noticed a cut on the boy’s arm.

Shattuck was arrested for child abuse.