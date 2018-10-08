Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sworn in at White House event

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been sworn in —again — at an event at the White House, but not before President Donald Trump slammed Kavanaugh’s opponents for a “campaign of personal destruction.”

President Trump is apologizing to Kavanaugh and his family for “the terrible suffering you have been forced to endure.”

Brett Kavanaugh (L) is sworn-in as Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court by Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy (R) before wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh (2nd-R), daughters Margaret (2nd-L) and Elizabeth (C), and US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

He says that “under historic scrutiny,” Kavanaugh was “proven innocent.”

The bitter partisan fight over Kavanaugh’s nomination became a firestorm after sexual misconduct allegations emerged involving Kavanaugh. He emphatically denied the allegations.

The other eight justices are all in attendance for Monday’s swearing-in, which is entirely ceremonial. Kavanaugh officially became a member of the high court Saturday. Kavanaugh already has been at the Supreme Court preparing for his first day on the bench Tuesday.

US President Trump greets Brett Kavanaugh (L) for the swearing-in ceremony of Kavanaugh as Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, DC October 8, 2018. – At right is Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Amthony Kennedy. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)