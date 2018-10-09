× 2018 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Kringle

MADISON — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group announced on Tuesday, Oct. 9 that Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe (De Pere) and its Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Kringle is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin for 2018.

The winning kringle is made with European-style butter. It’s filled with crunchy pecan caramel filling. It’s then iced and topped with homemade caramel, sea salt and pecans.

This third annual contest featured nearly 160 nominees that competed in a popular vote in early September to get into the Top 16. The Wisconsin-made products that made the Top 16 were placed into a tournament-style bracket known as “Manufacturing Madness.” Head to head matchups took place until four finalists were determined.

The Top 4 competed once again in a popular vote — and the Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Kringle came out on top.