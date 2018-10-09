A memory that’s never thawed: Man saves free George Webb burger from 1987 ⚾🍔

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee Brewers' win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Oct. 12 at Miller Park could mean another round of free George Webb hamburgers. George Webb is offering free burgers if the Brewers get 12 wins in a row. Rodney Waters says it's such a good deal, he's kept his burger from 1987 in his freezer...for three decades!

The burger has no condiments -- just a patty and buns, still in its original wrapper. Waters keeps "Little Georgie" in the freezer at Gold Coast Subs in Milwaukee.

April 22, 1987 was the last time George Webb made good on their long-standing promise to hand out free burgers to customers after 12 Brewers' wins.

"The line was so long. I thought, 'I might as well have fun with this,'" said Waters.

A win on Friday in the first game of the NLCS vs. the Dodgers would mean 12 straight wins.

"We're talking to suppliers, talking to our franchisees and making sure they are ready," said Ryan Stamm, George Webb VP.

Stamm said the company gave away 200,000 burgers in 1987. If the Brewers win on Friday, Stamm said they're prepared to hand out 4,000 burgers at each location.

"Yeah, it will be busy!" said Stamm.

As for Waters, he had his 1987 burger notarized!

"Wanted to make sure this was done right," said Waters.

When FOX6 News talked with Waters on Tuesday, Oct. 9, he said he'll be in line again on Friday for a second helping. He said he won't be eating that 1987 burger, but he would auction it for charity.

Stamm said if there is a win on Friday, they'll make an announcement about their free burger giveaway next week.

Go Crew!