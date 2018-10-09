Bus driver hailed for helping a rider who had fallen while crossing street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHOREWOOD -- A bus driver for Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is hailed for helping a rider in need -- and the entire episode was captured on camera.

MCTS officials say a bus rider who had just gotten off the bus at Oakland and Capitol in August fell while crossing the street. MCTS bus driver Sandra Lachenschmidt jumped into action.

Lachenschmidt secured her bus, got out and helped the woman get to her feet.

Officials say Lachenschmidt made sure the woman was not hurt -- and then helped her safely cross the street.